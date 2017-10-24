Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Saakashvili asks Ukrainians to protect him from Poroshenko

World
October 24, 17:35 UTC+3 KIEV

Mikhail Saakashvili says he is a "pain in the neck" for Ukraine's president

Share
1 pages in this article
Mikhail Saakashvili

Mikhail Saakashvili

© EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO

KIEV, October 14. /TASS/. Leader of Rukh Novykh Sil (or the Movement of New Forces) Mikhail Saakashvili has asked Kiev residents to protect him from Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko.

Read also
Pyotr Poroshenko

Saakashvili shows up at Kiev rally to demand Poroshenko's resignation

"Poroshenko wants to extradite me. I ask Kiev residents and all other honest people for protection. I will protect you but you come and protect me," Saakashvili said in a statement broadcast by the NewsOne TV channel.

"I am a pain in the neck for them, so they want to extradite me," he said.

"Those whom we brought to power in the Maidan events now want to extradite me over a case initiated after the Maidan events were over, in revenge for my participation. I ask the Ukrainian people for protection," Saakashvili stated, adding that he could be found at the square in front of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Mikheil Saakashvili
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Philippines sign contract for delivery of grenade launchers
2
Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries
3
US spy aircraft fly at 10-15 km distance from Russia’s south border
4
Russian economy overcomes stagnation — Putin
5
Press review: Iraq, Russia to deepen ties and Syrian opposition, Damascus eye direct talks
6
Russian-Indian development of 5th-generation fighter jet goes according to plan
7
First crew for new Federatsiya spaceship may be selected in 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама