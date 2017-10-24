Saakashvili asks Ukrainians to protect him from Poroshenko

KIEV, October 14. /TASS/. Leader of Rukh Novykh Sil (or the Movement of New Forces) Mikhail Saakashvili has asked Kiev residents to protect him from Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko.

"Poroshenko wants to extradite me. I ask Kiev residents and all other honest people for protection. I will protect you but you come and protect me," Saakashvili said in a statement broadcast by the NewsOne TV channel.

"I am a pain in the neck for them, so they want to extradite me," he said.

"Those whom we brought to power in the Maidan events now want to extradite me over a case initiated after the Maidan events were over, in revenge for my participation. I ask the Ukrainian people for protection," Saakashvili stated, adding that he could be found at the square in front of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament).