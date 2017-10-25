Back to Main page
Washington returns flags removed from Russian Consulate General in San Francisco

World
October 25, 12:05 UTC+3

The United States has also returned the diplomatic archive

Consulate-General of Russia in San Francisco

Consulate-General of Russia in San Francisco

© AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Read also

US agents deny Russian diplomats access to remove archive from San Francisco consulate

Removal of flags from Russian diplomatic facilities unacceptable, Lavrov tells Tillerson

Lawmaker slams removal of flags from Russian diplomatic missions in US

Diplomat blasts desecration of Russian flag at diplomatic missions in US

Russian flags removed from Russian trade mission in Washington

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The United States has returned the flags removed earlier from the building of the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Yes, [they] have returned the flags and the archive from the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco," he said answering a question on the issue.

