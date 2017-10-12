Diplomat blasts desecration of Russian flag at diplomatic missions in US

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The removal of Russian flags from the Consulate General in San Francisco and the trade mission in Washington is the violation of a state symbol, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We view this as a desecration of Russia’s state symbol. We have already voiced strong protest to the United States," Zakharova stressed.

"Certainly, Russia gave no permission to take down the flags."

Moscow has also reminded Washington about the principle of reciprocity in connection with the Russian diplomatic facilities:

"We’ve repeatedly recalled that the principle of reciprocity has always been and still is a cornerstone of diplomacy," the diplomat stated. "Russia will make up its mind regarding retaliatory measures."