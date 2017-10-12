Flags removed from Russian consulate in San Francisco by US authorities - State Department

Russian flags removed from Russian trade mission in WashingtonRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 4:21
Flags removed from Russian consulate in San Francisco by US authorities - State DepartmentWorld October 12, 4:15
Russian upper house speaker refutes rumors of her possible nomination as PM candidateRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 3:54
Putin will meet with German businessmenRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 2:29
Russian-made Disney film The Last Warrior premieres in MoscowSociety & Culture October 11, 22:43
DPRK people demand US be punished by 'hail of fire' for aggressive policy — top diplomatWorld October 11, 19:49
Russian traditional artists engaged in creating special souvenirs for 2018 World CupSport October 11, 18:48
US going to work hard to prevent downfall of IS in Syria, says Russian senatorRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 11, 18:42
Short Russian Holocaust film Violin to seek Oscar, says producerSociety & Culture October 11, 18:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, October 12. /TASS/. Russian flags were removed from the Russian consulate general in San Francisco by US authorities, a State Department official told TASS on Wednesday.
He stressed that it had been done with due respect to the Russian national symbols. ""The flags at the former Russian consular properties in San Francisco were respectfully lowered and are safely stored within each of the buildings," he said obviously referring to the consulate general and the consul’s residence in San Francisco.
He pledged that the State Department is responsible for the safety of these facilities and is maintaining them in due condition.
On September 2, the US authorities shut down the Russian trade mission in Washington, DC and its branch in New York City. Besides, they demanded that the Consulate General in San Francisco should be closed and the consul general’s residence emptied. The US set a deadline of October 1 for diplomats from the consulate general in San Francisco to pack their belongings.
The US Administration says that the facilities have been stripped of diplomatic immunity. Nonetheless, they are still Russia’s state property, except the trade mission’s office in New York City leased by Moscow.
These facilities have been actually taken under control of the Diplomatic Security Service, a law enforcement and security arm of the US Department of State.
Russia’s embassy in the United States said earlier it had lodged a protest to the US side over removal of flags from the seized Russian diplomatic facilities in San Francisco and demanded the flags be immediately placed back.