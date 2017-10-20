Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiev police fail to make protesters remove tents from streets

World
October 20, 11:31 UTC+3 KIEV

Ukraine's National Guard and police officers are guarding the area

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

KIEV, October 20. /TASS/. Police have been trying to impress upon rally participants since early Friday to remove tents that they set up on Grushevskogo St, blocking traffic in the city center.

The protesters, mostly supporters of Mikheil Saakashvili’s Movement of New Forces, are not going to remove tents and field kitchen from the streets yet and say that the protest organizers should take this decision first, TASS reported from the site.

The demonstrators repeatedly tried to extend the tent camp, but the police confiscated tents and styrofoam used to make them warmer. A few tents are fanned out across the Konstitutsii Square. National Guard and police officers are guarding the area. Police barricades were erected around the parliament’s building.

About one hundred demonstrators gathered outside Rada this morning, and their number is growing.

The protesters’ demands

The mass rally outside Verkhovna Rada started in the early hours of Tuesday. It was organized by several opposition forces: the Self Reliance, Fatherland and Movement of New Forces political parties and the Freedom, National Corps and Right Sector (the Right Sector is outlawed in Russia) far-right organizations, as well as some Verkhovna Rada members from the governing Pyotr Poroshenko Bloc. Several clashes between the demonstrators and the police occurred during the rally.

Read more

Moscow hopes Kiev won't use Rada protests to escalate conflict in Donbass

At least 3,000 police officers deployed as mass protests flare-up in Kiev

Kremlin highlighting rocky developments in Kiev, keeps close eye on events

On late Thursday, the rally organizers announced that the Movement of New Forces supporters will continue protesting outside Rada, whereas the members of other political forces will continue the rally through other means. The activists demand abolishment of parliamentary immunity, introduction of amendments to election laws and establishment of an Anti-Corruption Court.

The parliament sent two draft laws on abolishment of parliamentary immunity to Ukraine’s Constitutional Court: one from Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko and the other proposed by a group of MPs.

As for the second demand (to change the election legislation), the MPs did not use any of the suggested draft laws as a basis and rescheduled their study for the next plenary meeting: from November 7 to 10. Overnight, the protesters headed by Self-Reliance MP Yegor Sobolev and independent Yury Levchenko sent a draft law on the Anti-Corruption Court to the presidential administration that Poroshenko should present on his behalf for Verkhovna Rada’s study.

There are no draft laws on Friday’s agenda that the demonstrators are seeking to be adopted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US admitting that terrorists use chemical weapons vindicates Damascus — senator
2
US confirms terrorists in Syria use chemical weapons — Russian Defense Ministry
3
Putin says excessive trust in Europe is Russia’s key mistake in past years
4
Kiev police fail to make protesters remove tents from streets
5
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
6
New missiles for Russia’s Iskander-M system to help counter nuclear threat — senator
7
Russia-India military drills Indra-2017 kick off in Vladivostok
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама