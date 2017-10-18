Moscow hopes Kiev not to use protests at parliament for escalation in Donbass

Russian journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak says she plans to run for presidentRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 18, 19:08
MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the Ukrainian leadership will not use protests outside the Verkhovna Rada parliament in Kiev for escalation in Donbass, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
"We expect the Kiev leadership not to try to use the current political turbulence for another spiral of escalation in Donbass," the ministry said. "It might cause the most significant repercussions for the intra-Ukrainian settlement."