Moscow hopes Kiev not to use protests at parliament for escalation in Donbass

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 18, 19:52 UTC+3

It might cause the most significant repercussions for the intra-Ukrainian settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the Ukrainian leadership will not use protests outside the Verkhovna Rada parliament in Kiev for escalation in Donbass, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We expect the Kiev leadership not to try to use the current political turbulence for another spiral of escalation in Donbass," the ministry said. "It might cause the most significant repercussions for the intra-Ukrainian settlement."

Ukraine's special forces storming tent camp outside parliament

Ukraine severs another defense agreement with Russia

Ukraine won’t survive another Maidan revolution, politicians warn

Diplomat refutes reports about Russia’s military presence in Donbass

