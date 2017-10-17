Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat refutes reports about Russia’s military presence in Donbass

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 17, 19:24 UTC+3 SOCHI

Allegations about Russia’s troops in Donbass are absolutely ungrounded, a diplomat stressed

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. Allegations about Russia’s deploying its troops in Donbass are absolutely ungrounded, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday at a session of the first Global Forum of Young Diplomats currently underway on the sidelines of the World Festival of Youth and Students in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

Read also

Lavrov, Tillerson discuss Kiev’s bill on Donbass

"Our topic today is Fake News. The phrase ‘Russia invades Donbass’ has absolutely no evidence to ground it," she said. "Do you really think that tens of thousands of tanks were pulled there, than heavy weapons were deployed under the disguise of humanitarian convoys?"

"Dou you think that if Russia had really invaded Donbass we would be sitting here discussing anything?," she told a young man who asked a corresponding question.

The Russian side has repeatedly said that all allegations about deployment of Russian troops in Ukraine are nothing but a "propaganda fabrication."

Moscow has been stressing that up till now no one has ever given any proof to allegations about Russia’s military presence in Ukraine although Western security services are keeping a close eye on the Russia-Ukrainian border. Most of allegations about Russia’ meddling with Ukrainian affairs are based solely on internet publications that cannot be regarded as serious evidence.

On their part, Russian diplomats have been repeatedly asking their Western partners why foreign mercenaries are serving in Ukraine’s regular army.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Operation in Syria nearing completion — Russian defense minister
2
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
3
Putin signs decree to implement UNSC sanctions on North Korea
4
Russia to develop online shopping — PM
5
MC-21 aircraft makes first flight from Irkutsk to Zhukovsky airport
6
Russian Guard, police may get electroshock shields for special operations
7
Exports of Russia’s S-400 missile systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама