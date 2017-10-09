Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov, Tillerson discuss Kiev’s bill on Donbass

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 09, 20:53 UTC+3

Lavrov and Tillerson praise the dialogue between Russian president’s aide Vladislav Surkov and US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker

Share
1 pages in this article
© Stepan Petrenko/TASS

Read also
Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

Ukrainian president is confident that law on Donbass will speed up arms supply to Kiev

MOSCOW, October 9./TASS/. In a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the Ukrainian bill on reintegration of Donbass runs counter to the Minsk agreements, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian minister noted that the bill on ‘reintegration of Donbass’ advanced by the Kiev authorities is clearly at variance with the Minsk agreements and undermines the peace settlement," the ministry said.

Lavrov and Tillerson exchanged views on the Surkov-Volker (Russian president’s aide Vladislav Surkov and US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker) meeting "in Belgrade on October 7 and emphasized the importance of continuing contacts through this channel in the interests of working out realistic approaches to the implementation of the Package of Measures coordinated in Minsk," the ministry said after their telephone conversation on Monday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal may trigger negative consequences — Kremlin
2
Turkey says it may annul S-400 contract if Russia rejects idea of joint production
3
Exports of Russia’s S-400 missile systems
4
Russian airstrikes wipe out 300 IS militants on Euphrates eastern bank
5
Lavrov, Tillerson discuss de-escalation zones in Syria
6
Bolshoi and Met Opera to stage three performances with Anna Netrebko in star role
7
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама