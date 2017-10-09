Lavrov, Tillerson discuss Kiev’s bill on Donbass

MOSCOW, October 9./TASS/. In a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the Ukrainian bill on reintegration of Donbass runs counter to the Minsk agreements, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian minister noted that the bill on ‘reintegration of Donbass’ advanced by the Kiev authorities is clearly at variance with the Minsk agreements and undermines the peace settlement," the ministry said.

Lavrov and Tillerson exchanged views on the Surkov-Volker (Russian president’s aide Vladislav Surkov and US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker) meeting "in Belgrade on October 7 and emphasized the importance of continuing contacts through this channel in the interests of working out realistic approaches to the implementation of the Package of Measures coordinated in Minsk," the ministry said after their telephone conversation on Monday.