Kremlin highlighting rocky developments in Kiev, keeps close eye on events

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Kremlin is closely following the developments in Kiev where protests are underway and points to the lack of stability, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.
"We are closely following the developments there," he said. "The situation is far from stable, that’s an obvious fact," Peskov added, commenting on the protests in the Ukrainian capital.
On Tuesday, more than 5,000 protesters from across the political spectrum gathered for a rally in front of the parliament’s building demanding, among other things, to establish an anti-corruption tribunal and to strip lawmakers of their immunity. One of the protest leaders, Georgian ex-president and a former governor of Ukraine’s Odessa region, Mikhail Saakashvili, demanded the resignation of President Pyotr Poroshenko.
The protest turned violent as protesters clashed with police on Tuesday afternoon. As a result, one officer and three protesters were injured.
The protesters put up more than 40 tents in the area to stay overnight. The last night in central Kiev was calm, no incidents were registered.