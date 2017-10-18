Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin highlighting rocky developments in Kiev, keeps close eye on events

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 18, 10:08 UTC+3

More than 5,000 protesters gathered for a rally in front of the parliament’s building in Kiev

Share
1 pages in this article
A rally outside the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev

A rally outside the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev

© Sergei Safronov/TASS

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/.  Kremlin is closely following the developments in Kiev where protests are underway and points to the lack of stability, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Read also

Clashes between police, protestors over in downtown Kiev

"We are closely following the developments there," he said. "The situation is far from stable, that’s an obvious fact," Peskov added, commenting on the protests in the Ukrainian capital.

On Tuesday, more than 5,000 protesters from across the political spectrum gathered for a rally in front of the parliament’s building demanding, among other things, to establish an anti-corruption tribunal and to strip lawmakers of their immunity. One of the protest leaders, Georgian ex-president and a former governor of Ukraine’s Odessa region, Mikhail Saakashvili, demanded the resignation of President Pyotr Poroshenko.

The protest turned violent as protesters clashed with police on Tuesday afternoon. As a result, one officer and three protesters were injured.

The protesters put up more than 40 tents in the area to stay overnight. The last night in central Kiev was calm, no incidents were registered.

Gallery
8 photo
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
© Pyotr Sivkov/TASS

Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian troops storm terrorist-held districts of Deir ez-Zor
2
Hundreds evacuated from central Moscow’s railway station amid bomb threat
3
Kremlin highlighting rocky developments in Kiev, keeps close eye on events
4
Kremlin comments on possible Putin-Trump meeting at APEC summit
5
Russia, Luxembourg continue cooperation despite sanctions
6
Israeli Defense Forces: Russia was notified in real-time about airstrike against Syria
7
Russian top senator stresses inadmissibility of hostile rhetoric against North Korea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама