Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Protesters outside Ukraine’s parliament mount pressure on MPs to enact laws

World
October 19, 10:52 UTC+3 KIEV

Mass protests flared up outside the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev on Tuesday morning

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO

KIEV, October 19. /TASS/. Protesters outside Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada have pledged they would not let the MPs leave the parliament building until they adopt laws on lifting lawmakers’ immunity, establishing the anti-corruption court and also amendments to the law on elections.

"After 4 p.m. the rally will continue and we should not release them [lawmakers] until they vote for the people’s will, but this should be done peacefully," said the leader of the Movement of New Forces, Mikhail Saakashvili.

Read also

At least 3,000 police officers deployed as mass protests flare-up in Kiev

Saakashvili, the former Georgian president and ex-Ukraine’s Odessa governor, visited the tent camp in the Mariinsky park, located in front of the parliament building, late on Wednesday.

The protesters will gather at 4 p.m. when the lawmakers are scheduled to consider these particular laws.

About 1,000 protesters are now outside the Verkhovna Rada. The situation is calm and the national police and National Guard forces are maintaining order. They have cordoned off the Mariinsky park.

Mass protests flared up outside the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev on Tuesday morning. Several opposition political forces organized the protests, including the Fatherland (Batkivshchyna), the Self Reliance (Samopomosch), the Movement of New Forces and the Right Sector (outlawed in Russia). Later they were joined by several MPs from the ruling Pyotr Poroshenko Bloc. Several clashes with police occurred during the protests.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Top diplomat says Russia expects support for ‘Barents Davos’ forum initiative
2
North Korea threatens US with 'unimaginable' strike
3
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
4
Gazprom says more than half of Power of Siberia pipeline ready
5
Mexico’s Gabriela Cuevas Barron elected new IPU president
6
Protesters outside Ukraine’s parliament mount pressure on MPs to enact laws
7
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама