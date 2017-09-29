Back to Main page
Gerhard Schroeder advocates relieving anti-Russian sanctions

World
September 29, 16:53 UTC+3

The politician has also stressed that Germany is interested in implementing Nord Stream 2 project

ST. PETERSBURG, September 29. /TASS/. Ex-chancellor of Germany Gerhard Schroeder who was elected to Rosneft’s board of directors and appointed as its head on Friday, advocates relieving anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the European Union.

"The sanctions in the oil and sector are exacerbated not by the European Union, but by the United States of America. Regarding the sanctions imposed by the European Union, we should speak about their relief instead of exacerbation, if there is any progress in Donbass, and it has indeed been reached," he said.

