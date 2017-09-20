No Russian president will let Crimea secede from Russia in future — ex-German chancellor

BERLIN, September 20. /TASS/. Crimea will always be part of Russia, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder said in an interview with the Stern newspaper that was partially published on its website on Wednesday.

"I predict that there will be no Russian president who will separate Crimea from Russia," he said.

The German politician also warned of a possible rift between Russia and Germany. "Regarding our common history, many Russians are disappointed with the German position, especially on the sanctions policy," he added.

Crimea and Sevastopol held a referendum on March 16, 2014, in which 96.7% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join Russia. President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification treaty on March 18, 2014. The document was ratified by the Federal Assembly on March 21, 2014. Despite the convincing results of the referendum, Kiev refused to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.