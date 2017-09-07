Poroshenko acknowledges Crimea’s return to Ukraine now is unrealistic

Court arrests teenage student who opened fire in school in Moscow regionSociety & Culture September 07, 15:21
Russia and Japan sign 50 agreements and memoranda at EEFBusiness & Economy September 07, 14:56
Russian General Staff chief to visit TokyoMilitary & Defense September 07, 14:27
Putin and Abe discuss peace treatyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 07, 14:17
Abe says North Korea must give up its nuclear programWorld September 07, 14:00
Russian military instructors train over 1,000 Syrian troops near DamascusMilitary & Defense September 07, 13:59
Moscow bank hostage taker sentenced to 12 years behind barsSociety & Culture September 07, 13:34
S-300, S-400 air defense systems hold live firing practice in southern RussiaMilitary & Defense September 07, 13:25
Press review: Moscow weighs options in response to US and China unveils its ‘blue economy’Press Review September 07, 13:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KIEV, September 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has said that the idea of Crimea’s return by force is unrealistic, but he hopes for creating an international situation where Crimea would be a burden for Russia too heavy to carry.
"Can we get Crimea back by force? Will it be realistic? No," he said in his annual message to the Ukrainian parliament. "Will Russia withdraw from their of its own accord? No."
"But we can create conditions where Crimea would be a burden for Moscow too heavy to carry. And we will do everything for that using international courts, the United Nations and UNESCO," Poroshenko said.
After the ousting of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich in February 2014 mass protests in Crimea and the east of Ukraine followed. The authorities of Crimea and Sevastopol on March 16, 2014 held referendums on the issue of reunification with Russia. Turnouts exceeded 80%. As many as 96.7% and 95.6% of the voters respectively voted for reunification with Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18, 2014 signed a treaty on the admission of the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol to Russia. Russia’s Federal Assembly ratified it on March 21. In defiance of the unequivocal results Kiev refused to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.