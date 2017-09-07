Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poroshenko acknowledges Crimea’s return to Ukraine now is unrealistic

World
September 07, 12:38 UTC+3 KIEV

The Ukrainian president hopes to create conditions where Crimea would be a burden for Moscow too heavy to carry

Share
1 pages in this article
Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenk

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenk

© Mikhail Palinchak/Ukraine's presidential press service/TASS

KIEV, September 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has said that the idea of Crimea’s return by force is unrealistic, but he hopes for creating an international situation where Crimea would be a burden for Russia too heavy to carry.

"Can we get Crimea back by force? Will it be realistic? No," he said in his annual message to the Ukrainian parliament. "Will Russia withdraw from their of its own accord? No."

Read also

Lavrov says 'Crimea is not a problem, it is a part of Russia'

"But we can create conditions where Crimea would be a burden for Moscow too heavy to carry. And we will do everything for that using international courts, the United Nations and UNESCO," Poroshenko said.

After the ousting of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich in February 2014 mass protests in Crimea and the east of Ukraine followed. The authorities of Crimea and Sevastopol on March 16, 2014 held referendums on the issue of reunification with Russia. Turnouts exceeded 80%. As many as 96.7% and 95.6% of the voters respectively voted for reunification with Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18, 2014 signed a treaty on the admission of the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol to Russia. Russia’s Federal Assembly ratified it on March 21. In defiance of the unequivocal results Kiev refused to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Pyotr Poroshenko
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poroshenko acknowledges Crimea’s return to Ukraine now is unrealistic
2
Russian military instructors train over 1,000 Syrian troops near Damascus
3
Russia and Japan sign 50 agreements and memoranda at EEF
4
Putin calls for involving North Korea in joint projects to ease tensions
5
North Korea vows strong countermeasures against US pressure
6
Diplomat slams US attempts to justify 'illegal intrusions' into Russian diplomatic offices
7
Russia may build 115,000-tonne aircraft carriers by 2020
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама