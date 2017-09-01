Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

German politician admits Crimea being part of Russia is fact of life

World
September 01, 13:00 UTC+3 BERLIN

Russia and Germany should be straightforward in their dialogue, Schulz believes

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

BERLIN, September 1. /TASS/. Crimea's status of a Russian territory is fait accompli, the leader of Germany’s Social Democratic Party, Martin Schulz, told the daily Bild in an interview.

"The way I see the situation, Russians have turned it into an accomplished fact and they will insist on it," he said.

Schulz, who will contest the federal chancellor’s post in the forthcoming parliamentary elections, said that Crimea’s reunification with Russia was a "serious violation of international law."

He is uncertain for how long Crimea may remain part of Russia. At the same time he remarked that it would be hardly possible to take the peninsula away from Russia by force.

Read also
Deputy leader of the Alternative for Germany party Alexander Gauland

German politician says Crimea should be recognized as part of Russia

"I believe that might happen only through negotiations," he said.

In its dialogue with Russia Germany should speak in a straightforward manner, Schulz believes.

"On the one hand, we must put forward proposals, but they will make sense only if Russia is prepared to accept them," he said. On the other hand, he warned that "an arms race, the way [US President Donald] Trump and possibly Putin would like to have it should be avoided by all means."

After the government coup in Kiev in February 2014 the authorities of Crimea and Sevastopol on March 16 held referendums on the issue of reunification with Russia. The proposal was supported by 96.7% and 95.6% of those who cast their ballots respectively. On March 18 Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty on the admission of Crimea and Sevastopol to Russia. The treaty was ratified by the Federal Assembly on March 21. The Russian authorities later said more than once that they were not going to discuss the theme of Crimea’s return to Ukraine with foreign partners.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to suggest BRICS discussion of effort against infectious diseases — Putin
2
Russia’s Vice-Admiral Kulakov destroyer escorting Chinese tanker through Gulf of Aden
3
Press review: US raises stakes in diplomatic feud and Pakistan seeks to boost Russia ties
4
North Korean problem should be solved through dialogue, not pressure — Putin
5
Russia ready to counter ‘excessive domination’ of certain reserve currencies — Putin
6
Declaring Soros a terrorist would mean shaking US foundations, Russian senator warns
7
Moscow to react to US demands to shut Russian diplomatic facilities after sizing matter up
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама