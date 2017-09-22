Russia’s Sberbank to leave some European countries due to sanctions

Trump vows to put North Korean leader to testWorld September 22, 15:56
Russia's top diplomat presents UN chief with film about him made by TASSSociety & Culture September 22, 15:43
This week in photos: drills in Russia, clashes in Jerusalem and Oktoberfest in MunichSociety & Culture September 22, 15:42
German rifle’s sketch to be removed from Kalashnikov’s monument in MoscowMilitary & Defense September 22, 15:15
Trump slams reports about Russia trying to influence US election through Facebook adsWorld September 22, 14:57
Stalin, Lenin busts unveiled at Walk of Rulers in MoscowSociety & Culture September 22, 14:49
Russia’s Sberbank to leave some European countries due to sanctionsBusiness & Economy September 22, 14:19
Kremlin spokesman declines to comment on Tillerson’s criticism of RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 14:01
First serial-produced nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir floated out in St. PetersburgMilitary & Defense September 22, 13:51
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Sberbank plans to leave the market of certain European countries due to sanctions imposed on it, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian bank Herman Gref said on the air with Rossiya 24 TV Channel on Friday.
"We are currently optimizing our operations in Europe, will leave certain countries and optimize our European headquarters. It is extremely challenging to work under sanctions in Europe," Gref said.
"Though we are a small bank in Europe, we were categorized as a systemically import banks, under direct control and supervision of the European Central Bank," the banker said.
It is challenging "for a small bank" to bear all costs related to supervision by the European Central Bank in current environment, Gref noted.
Sberbank is currently represented in nine countries of Central and Eastern Europe and in Turkey.