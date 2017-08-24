Back to Main page
Real income of population in Russia won’t grow fast in near future — analyst

Business & Economy
August 24, 8:19 UTC+3 YOSHKAR-OLA

It will take too long to return to the level of 2014, chief analyst of Russia’s top lender Sberbank Mikhail Matovnikov said

YOSHKAR-OLA, August, 24. /TASS/. Real income of the population in Russia won’t grow rapidly in the near future, senior managing director and chief analyst of Russia’s top lender Sberbank Mikhail Matovnikov said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the Time of Opportunities economic forum in Yoshkar-Ola, the capital city of Russia’s Mari El Republic. 

Poll reveals low wages, economy and healthcare problems worry Russians most

"In the near future, there is no reason to believe that real income of the population will grow significantly. The boom of real income of the population that was in the pre-crisis period, between 2009 and 2014, was financed by high oil prices and a sharp increase in social contributions, salaries to public sector employees and so on," he said.

According to the analyst, that boom created equality in the labor market, which will not happen again. "It will take us too long to return to the level of 2014," he said.

According to the Federal State Statistics Service, in 2013 the level of real disposable income of the population grew by 4% compared to 2012. Since then, it has been steadily declining: in 2014 - by 0.7% (to the level of the previous year), in 2015 - by 3.2%, in 2016 - by 5.9%.

The Time of Opportunities Economic Forum was held in Yoshkar-Ola on August 23. It was attended by more than 300 top managers of companies, entrepreneurs and scientists.

The business part of the forum included the work of seven discussion platforms to discuss reform of the control and supervisory agencies, development of domestic tourism, uniqueness of the Mari El republic and most investment-attractive sectors of that region.

