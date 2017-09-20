Putin offers assistance to Mexican president in dealing with earthquake aftermath

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto offering condolences over the deadly earthquake, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Putin also expressed readiness if needed to provide assistance of the Emergencies Ministry in dealing with the consequences of the quake and searching for those wounded who remain under the rubble," Peskov said.