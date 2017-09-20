Putin offers assistance to Mexican president in dealing with earthquake aftermath

Press review: Tajikistan obstructs Iran’s SCO bid and Moscow works to end Palestinian riftPress Review September 20, 13:00
International researchers suggest quantum computers boost machine learningScience & Space September 20, 12:45
Putin keeps emphasizing respect for every country’s sovereignty — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 12:44
Human rights ombudsperson says 18 cases opened over missing people in ChechnyaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 12:27
Maduro calls Trump 'new Hitler' after his remarks about Venezuela in UN speechWorld September 20, 12:22
Defense Ministry test-launches RS-24 missile towards Kura proving groundMilitary & Defense September 20, 12:12
Suspects detained after cars set ablaze outside office of Mathilda director’s lawyerSociety & Culture September 20, 11:55
Russian tennis star Sharapova ready to compete at Tokyo 2020 OlympicsSport September 20, 11:33
Lavrov blasts 'fake' claims of Russian meddling in EU elections as ‘waste of time’Russian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 11:11
MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto offering condolences over the deadly earthquake, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.
"Putin also expressed readiness if needed to provide assistance of the Emergencies Ministry in dealing with the consequences of the quake and searching for those wounded who remain under the rubble," Peskov said.