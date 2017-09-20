Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin offers assistance to Mexican president in dealing with earthquake aftermath

World
September 20, 12:36 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin has also extended his condolences to the Mexican leader over the earthquake's aftermath

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto offering condolences over the deadly earthquake, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Putin also expressed readiness if needed to provide assistance of the Emergencies Ministry in dealing with the consequences of the quake and searching for those wounded who remain under the rubble," Peskov said.

Read also

Russian emergencies minister offers assistance to Mexico after devastating quake

Mexico earthquake death toll tops 200 — TV

8.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Mexico

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense Ministry test-launches RS-24 missile towards Kura proving ground
2
Press review: Tajikistan obstructs Iran’s SCO bid and Moscow works to end Palestinian rift
3
Maduro calls Trump 'new Hitler' after his remarks about Venezuela in UN speech
4
Putin keeps emphasizing respect for every country’s sovereignty — Kremlin
5
Chinese missile frigate to be open for public in Vladivostok
6
Zapad-2017 exercise puts Russian army’s "nervous system" to test
7
Deliveries of Mi-28NM helicopters may start in 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама