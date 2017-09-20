Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Mexico earthquake death toll tops 200 — TV

World
September 20, 6:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Mexican Interior Ministry has declared the state of emergency in the country’s capital

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. At least 204 people died in a 7.1-magnitude earthquake that rattled Mexico on Tuesday, the Milenio channel reported.

According to the TV channel’s report, 97 people were killed in the country’s capital, Mexico City, 64 - in the state of Morelos, 32 - in Puebla, nine - in the State of Mexico, one in Oaxaka and one in Guerrero.

The Mexican Interior Ministry has declared the state of emergency in the country’s capital.

The national coordinator of the country’s civil defense forces, Luis Felipe Puente, confirmed the death of 149 people.

According to the country’s national seismological service, the quake’s epicenter was located about 75 miles (over 120 km) away from the capital, at the depth of 57 km.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia has no doubt that US can do something destructive to North Korea — Lavrov
2
Russian top brass calls on US to not hamper Damascus’ fight against terrorism
3
Zapad-2017 exercise puts Russian army’s "nervous system" to test
4
Situation with Russian, US diplomatic missions stabilized — Tillerson
5
Both Washington and Moscow not satisfied with bilateral relations — Lavrov
6
Russian, US military coordinate plans to retake Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor — Lavrov
7
Russia to defend nuclear deal at P5+1 meeting with Tehran — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама