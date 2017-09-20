Russian emergencies minister offers assistance to Mexico after devastating quake

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry is ready to provide assistance to Mexico to deal with the aftermath of the devastating earthquake if it receives such a request, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov has sent a telegram offering assistance to Mexico’s interior minister.

"I would like to assure you that Russia’s emergencies service is ready to provide any necessary assistance and support in case of a particular request for the Russian government," the telegram said.