Russian emergencies minister offers assistance to Mexico after devastating quake

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 20, 10:58 UTC+3

The Russian emergencies minister has sent a telegram offering assistance to Mexico’s interior minister

© AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry is ready to provide assistance to Mexico to deal with the aftermath of the devastating earthquake if it receives such a request, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov has sent a telegram offering assistance to Mexico’s interior minister.

"I would like to assure you that Russia’s emergencies service is ready to provide any necessary assistance and support in case of a particular request for the Russian government," the telegram said.

