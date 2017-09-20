Russian emergencies minister offers assistance to Mexico after devastating quake

Russian emergencies minister offers assistance to Mexico after devastating quakeRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 10:58
Chinese missile frigate to be open for public in VladivostokMilitary & Defense September 20, 10:41
Ukraine’s Naftogaz files lawsuit with The Hague court over Crimea assetsBusiness & Economy September 20, 9:42
Both Washington and Moscow not satisfied with bilateral relations — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 7:55
Situation with Russian, US diplomatic missions stabilized — TillersonWorld September 20, 7:07
Russia has no doubt that US can do something destructive to North Korea — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 6:21
ECHR rules not to revise its judgement on Beslan hostage taking caseWorld September 19, 19:18
Trump vows to 'totally destroy North Korea' if threatenedWorld September 19, 17:50
Russian top brass calls on US to not hamper Damascus’ fight against terrorismMilitary & Defense September 19, 17:49
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry is ready to provide assistance to Mexico to deal with the aftermath of the devastating earthquake if it receives such a request, the ministry’s press service told TASS.
Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov has sent a telegram offering assistance to Mexico’s interior minister.
"I would like to assure you that Russia’s emergencies service is ready to provide any necessary assistance and support in case of a particular request for the Russian government," the telegram said.