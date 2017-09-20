Back to Main page
Dozens killed as powerful earthquake jolts Mexico

World
September 20, 4:32 UTC+3

The quake’s epicenter was located about 75 miles (over 120 km) away from the capital

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. At least 79 people were killed as a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the central part of Mexico on Tuesday, the EFE news agency reported citing information from local authorities.

According to the agency, 54 people were killed in the state of Morelos, 13 - in the state of Puebla, eight - in the state of Mexico and four in the capital, Mexico City. Mexico City Governor Miguel Angel Mancera said rescuers keep clearing the rubble, under which people may still be trapped.

"We do not rule out that survivors will be found where rescue works are now being carried out," Mancera said in a Milenio channel broadcast, adding that at least 29 buildings were destroyed during the earthquake.

Mexico's state-owned power company CFE said electricity at least 3.8 million customers were left without electrical power as a result of the disaster.

Mexico City's Benito Juares Airport said it had suspended operations "until all infrastructure is checked."

The state-run oil and gas company Pemex said "security protocols have been activated" at its facilities, while its headquarters in Mexico City was evacuated.

According to the country’s national seismological service, the quake’s epicenter was located about 75 miles (over 120 km) away from the capital, in the state of Morelos, at the depth of 57 km.

