8.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Mexico

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 8.1 was registered off the coast of Mexico on Friday, the European Mediterranean seismological center said.
The epicenter was located 202 km south of Tuxtla Gutierrez, a city with a population of 482, at the depth of 94 km.
According to the Pacific tsunami warning center, a tsunami may strike Mexico, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador, Panama, Gonduras and Ecuador in the next three hours.