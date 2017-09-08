Back to Main page
8.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Mexico

World
September 08, 8:45 UTC+3

According to the Pacific tsunami warning center, a tsunami may strike Mexico, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador, Panama, Gonduras and Ecuador in the next three hours

© EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 8.1 was registered off the coast of Mexico on Friday, the European Mediterranean seismological center said.

The epicenter was located 202 km south of Tuxtla Gutierrez, a city with a population of 482, at the depth of 94 km.

According to the Pacific tsunami warning center, a tsunami may strike Mexico, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador, Panama, Gonduras and Ecuador in the next three hours.

