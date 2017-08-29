Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiev seeks to shed accountability for Donbass war by branding Russia ‘aggressor’— expert

World
August 29, 17:22 UTC+3 KIEV

From a legal standpoint, the idea of those who drafted the bill to reintegrate Donbass is to boost Kiev’s legal stance for international courts, the expert said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Stepan Petrenko/TASS

KIEV, August 29. /TASS/. The intention to declare Russia an "aggressor-state" is Kiev’s attempt to abandon responsibility for the war in the Donbass region, Director of the Ukrainian Institute of Policy Analysis and Management Ruslan Bortnik said in an interview with TASS.

"From a political point of view, this decision contains an element of dodging responsibility for what happened in Donbass, and the share of the Ukrainian leadership’s guilt is very significant," he said commenting on the bill to reintegrate Donbass. "This is an attempt to pin all the blame on Russia, Donetsk and Lugansk."

Read also

Poroshenko insists on deploying UN peacekeepers to Donbass

Criminal case over Ukraine's map without Crimea and Donbass opened in Kiev

Russian envoy says Kiev tightens up economic and transport blockade of Donbass

OSCE sees no progress in Donbass detainees exchange process

Top diplomat warns military force will not solve Donbass problems

According to Bortnik, by designating Russia as "an aggressor," President Pyotr Poroshenko is trying to flirt with Ukraine’s far right to chalk up extra political points in the run-up to the elections and at the negotiating table with international partners.

From a legal standpoint, the idea of those who drafted the bill is to boost Kiev’s legal stance for international courts. "This definition will block the way for Donbass residents to file lawsuits with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), as it will make it possible for Ukraine to ignore these lawsuits and say that its sovereignty does not extend to the occupied territories," he explained. This sort of definition on the level of Ukrainian domestic legislation can also serve as Kiev’s additional argument at the UN international court against Russia, Bortnik said.

For his part, Ukrainian political scientist Andrey Zolotarev emphasized, when commenting on the bill, that recognizing Russia as an "aggressor-state" could mean the unilateral denunciation of the Minsk agreements. "After the emergence of such provisions in its legislation one could say that the Minsk agreements are de facto denounced unilaterally," he noted. If Russia is recognized as an "aggressor-state," that means that Kiev "should quit the Minsk agreements," the expert added.

Russian officials have stated on numerous occasions that Moscow is not a party to the Ukrainian conflict and acts solely as a mediator to resolve the crisis. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed in June that southeastern Ukraine "is not occupied by Russia, Russia does not occupy any territories."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US B61-12 nukes may lower threshold of using nuclear weapons, diplomat says
2
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
3
Merkel: Lifting anti-Russian sanctions would benefit both Russia and Germany
4
Russian minister announces imminent merger of Sukhoi and MiG aircraft companies
5
Russian Northern Fleet warships take to sea in combat readiness check
6
Russia invites foreign military top brass and journalists to West-2017 drills
7
Two Russian submarines on way to Black Sea enter Mediterranean
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама