Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Top diplomat warns military force will not solve Donbass problems

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 11, 16:47 UTC+3 DVORIKI VILLAGE

Lavrov noted that Russia’s task is to make sure that the Russian-speaking population in the Donbas region can live peacefully

Share
1 pages in this article

More news on
UKRAINE CRISIS
© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Yanukovich’s lawyer slams ruling on ex-Ukrainian leader’s trial in absentia as unlawful

US denies arms supplies to Ukraine — State Department spokesperson

Ukrainian citizen sentenced to community service for wearing St. George ribbon

DVORIKI VILLAGE /Vladimir region/, August 11. /TASS/. The use of military force cannot ensure the rights of Donbass region residents. To do that, it is necessary to force extremists in Kiev to comply with the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with the participants in the Russian Educational Youth Forum dubbed Terra Scientia on the Klyazma on Friday.

"It is in our interests to preserve this unique document, the Minsk agreements, which really ensures the rights of Donbass residents. The alternative to them is war, I believe no one wants a war with Ukraine. It is necessary to force extremists and neo-Nazis who are running the show in Ukraine to know their place and implement the agreements they put their names to," he said. "This problem cannot be solved with new bombardments and shelling."

Lavrov noted that Russia’s task is to make sure that the Russian-speaking population in the Donbas region can live peacefully in their native places and does not have to flee to other countries.

"I can see no other way," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet named as Su-57
2
Four best teams qualify for Tank Biathlon’s final stage
3
Press review: US-Russian diplomatic war may continue and new jet fighter's 5 dimensions
4
Russian Aerospace Force to get over hundred aircraft in 2017
5
Russia's top diplomat shares his view on 'controlled chaos' theory
6
Russia’s team qualifies for Tank Biathlon final
7
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама