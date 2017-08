Russian envoy says Kiev tightens up economic and transport blockade for Donbass

MINSK, August 23. /TASS/. Ukraine’s authorities continue strengthening economic and transport blockade in the east of the country, Russian Plenipotentiary Envoy for the Contact Group on the Settlement in Eastern Ukraine Boris Gryzlov said on Wednesday.

"Kiev is tightening up economic and transport blockade for Donbass, which runs counter to the Minsk accords," he said after negotiations in the Belarusian capital.