If Kiev introduces visas for Russians, Moscow will retaliate — Lavrov

KALININGRAD, June 6. /TASS/. If Kiev introduces visas for Russians, Moscow will respond with proportionate measures to introduce visas for Ukrainian citizens, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a student audience at the Kant Baltic Federal University on Tuesday.

"We don’t keep any black lists of Ukrainians, except for very few cases," Lavrov said. "But if Ukraine introduces visas, we will respond with visas, too."