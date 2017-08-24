Back to Main page
Poroshenko insists on deploying UN peacekeepers to Donbass

World
August 24, 13:51 UTC+3 KIEV

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told reporters earlier Kiev’s call to send an armed UN peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine’s southeast was another attempt to avoid Minsk deal implementation

US Defense Secretary James Mattis and Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

US Defense Secretary James Mattis and Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

© Mykola Lazarenko/Presidential Press Service Pool Photo via AP

KIEV, August 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko reiterated his call at talks with US Defense Secretary James Mattis on Thursday to send UN peacekeepers to Donbass.

"We discussed the possibility of deploying a UN peacekeeping mission with the mandate of the UN Security Council in certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions," Poroshenko said.

"We insist that this will contribute to creating security conditions to advance the political track of the peace process," he said.

According to Poroshenko, Kiev and Washington "continue discussing [US] assistance to Ukraine’s defense sector."

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday Kiev’s call to send an armed UN peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine’s southeast was another attempt to avoid the Minsk deal implementation.

