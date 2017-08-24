Poroshenko insists on deploying UN peacekeepers to Donbass

Kiev’s crusade to blot out nation’s historical memory doomed to fail — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 24, 14:09
Poroshenko insists on deploying UN peacekeepers to DonbassWorld August 24, 13:51
Russian diplomat comments on Washington’s decision to suspend visa operationsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 24, 13:26
Press review: Moscow’s response may ricochet and Russian embassy in Kiev braces for unrestPress Review August 24, 13:00
Russia rolls out innovative micro-robot capable of working under Arctic iceBusiness & Economy August 24, 12:43
Russia launches work to develop sixth-generation fighter jetMilitary & Defense August 24, 12:29
Eurasia high speed railway from Germany to China can be built by 2026Business & Economy August 24, 12:08
Moscow says US-South Korea military drills discourage de-escalation on Korean peninsulaRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 24, 12:01
Russia, Iraq sign major contract for supply of armored vehiclesMilitary & Defense August 24, 11:52
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KIEV, August 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko reiterated his call at talks with US Defense Secretary James Mattis on Thursday to send UN peacekeepers to Donbass.
"We discussed the possibility of deploying a UN peacekeeping mission with the mandate of the UN Security Council in certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions," Poroshenko said.
"We insist that this will contribute to creating security conditions to advance the political track of the peace process," he said.
According to Poroshenko, Kiev and Washington "continue discussing [US] assistance to Ukraine’s defense sector."
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday Kiev’s call to send an armed UN peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine’s southeast was another attempt to avoid the Minsk deal implementation.