UAE hails Russian efforts on uniting Syrian opposition

German chancellor admits ‘Assad stronger’ than Berlin prefersWorld August 29, 14:50
Russian Northern Fleet warships take to sea in combat readiness checkMilitary & Defense August 29, 14:27
Merkel: Lifting anti-Russian sanctions would benefit both Russia and GermanyWorld August 29, 13:38
US B61-12 nukes may lower threshold of using nuclear weapons, diplomat saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 29, 13:29
Macron to convene international conference on combating terrorist financingWorld August 29, 13:14
Finland refuses to disclose reason behind entry ban on Russia’s Kruzenshtern shipWorld August 29, 13:10
Moscow dismisses reports of alleged ‘Russian threat’ over West-2017 drillsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 29, 13:02
Press review: Lavrov in no rush to referee Qatar furor and US threatens to isolate RussiaPress Review August 29, 13:00
Russian scientists plan to create boots with satellite-free navigation systemScience & Space August 29, 12:28
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ABU DHABI, August 29. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates welcomes efforts of Russia and Egypt on establishing dialogue between Syrian opposition’s major groups, the country’s Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan said on Tuesday after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
"The meeting in Riyadh was important as the opposition’s delegations were invited there," the foreign minister said. "We highly appreciate the efforts of Russia and Egypt on convincing the delegations that it is important to be present there in a positive way. But coordination between the opposition groups will take certain time."
Al Nahyan also noted the importance of efforts made by UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura to achieve the opposition’s unity. "We believe this should be part of ensuring success at talks in Geneva and Astana," he said. "However, all this should work in this direction."
The foreign minister called to focus on the fight against terrorist groups in Syria and use the opportunities for ending the armed standoff between the government and the opposition.
On August 21, Riyadh hosted a meeting of three major Syrian opposition groups (Moscow, Cairo and Riyadh). The participants failed to agree on creating a single delegation but decided to continue work in this direction. Another round of consultations is scheduled for October.