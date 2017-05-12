Back to Main page
Russian, Egyptian top diplomats discuss joint steps towards settlement in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 12, 19:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The two foreign ministers reiterated their commitment to closer 'political dialogue and cooperation in various spheres'

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Joint steps towards political settlement in Syria were in focus of a telephone conversation between Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Sameh Shoukry of Egypt, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

Lavrov and Shoukry "exchanged views on issues related to the Syrian crisis, including in the light of the fourth high-level international meeting on Syria that was held in Astana on May 3-4," the ministry said. "The two top diplomats discussed concrete joint steps to promote political settlement of the armed conflict in Syria."

The two foreign ministers reiterated their commitment to closer "political dialogue and cooperation in various spheres," the ministry added.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
