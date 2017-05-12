Russian, Egyptian top diplomats discuss joint steps towards settlement in Syria

Francois Hollande ready to leave Elysee PalaceWorld May 12, 19:52
Russia may deliver research module to space station in 2018Science & Space May 12, 18:51
This week in photos: Trump-Lavrov talks, Putin's hockey goals and Russia's Victory ParadeSociety & Culture May 12, 18:46
Russian warships to make voyages to Mediterranean and Indian Ocean in summerMilitary & Defense May 12, 18:25
Swiss National Council speaker supports fostering parliamentary ties with RussiaWorld May 12, 17:44
Russian politician sees no reasons for conflicts in ArcticBusiness & Economy May 12, 17:37
Putin to talk cost-effective transport routes at China’s ‘Silk Road’ summitBusiness & Economy May 12, 17:01
Quick solutions in Russian-US relations unlikely due to Obama legacy — Kremlin aideRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 12, 16:19
Russian, South Korean presidents hold telephone conversationRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 12, 15:52
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Joint steps towards political settlement in Syria were in focus of a telephone conversation between Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Sameh Shoukry of Egypt, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.
Lavrov and Shoukry "exchanged views on issues related to the Syrian crisis, including in the light of the fourth high-level international meeting on Syria that was held in Astana on May 3-4," the ministry said. "The two top diplomats discussed concrete joint steps to promote political settlement of the armed conflict in Syria."
The two foreign ministers reiterated their commitment to closer "political dialogue and cooperation in various spheres," the ministry added.