Russia, Egypt work on organization of Syrian opposition’s collective delegation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 21, 14:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow and Cairo share the opinion about necessary settlement of all the crises and conflicts in the Middle East on the basis of the international law

1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Moscow and Cairo share views on settlement of crises in the Middle East and work actively on formation of a collective delegation of the Syrian opposition, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday after a meeting with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

"We share the opinion about necessary settlement of all the crises and conflicts in the region on the basis of the international law and by inclusive national dialogues without interference from outside," Lavrov said. "Russia and Egypt work actively to help with formation of a collective delegation from the Syrian opposition for talks with the government."

"Forming this delegation should be on a constructive and realistic platform," the foreign minister added.

Lavrov paid attention to the situation in Libya, which, he said, should be settled jointly:

"Participation of all without exception political and tribal groups is a necessary condition to promote settlement in Libya," he said. "We believe, all international players, mediators should apply efforts to bring the Libyans to the negotiation table and to provide for agreements on future of that country, which could answer interests of all political and other forces in the country."

Sergey Lavrov
