Over three kilograms of cocaine from Latin America seized at Moscow airport

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Over three kilograms of cocaine have been seized at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, Spokesperson for the Russian Interior Ministry Irina Volk told TASS. Thus, the Russian police have uncovered a chain for smuggling drugs from Latin American countries.

"Two people have been detained at Vnukovo Airport while attempting to smuggle 63 packages containing white-colored jelly-like substance," Volk said. "According to the results of an expertise, the substance proved to be cocaine. The seized drug substance totals more than three kilograms. Swallowing was used for the transportation of the cocaine," she added.

The Interior Ministry’s spokesman also said that the operation to detain drug smugglers had been conducted by the police together with the Federal Customs Service and the Vnukovo Airport’s Customs Service.

Volk pointed out that criminal cases had been launched, while the two detainees had been taken into custody.