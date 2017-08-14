Over three kilograms of cocaine from Latin America seized at Moscow airport

Well-known golfer arrested in Moscow for killing motherWorld August 14, 14:53
Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in MoscowSociety & Culture August 14, 14:49
Viktor Ahn enlisted in Russia’s short track speed skating team for 2018 Winter GamesSport August 14, 14:47
Launch of Russian-German observatory mission rescheduled for October 2018Science & Space August 14, 14:08
Russia, UK to update agreement on prevention of incidents at seaRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 14, 13:47
Russia's security service prevents series of terrorist attacks in Moscow regionRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 14, 13:15
China imposes embargo on imports of coal and other products from North KoreaWorld August 14, 13:04
Press review: US response to diplomatic staff cuts and Russia's fragile economic recoveryPress Review August 14, 13:00
One million signatures in support of legal ban on abortion gathered in RussiaSociety & Culture August 14, 12:39
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Over three kilograms of cocaine have been seized at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, Spokesperson for the Russian Interior Ministry Irina Volk told TASS. Thus, the Russian police have uncovered a chain for smuggling drugs from Latin American countries.
"Two people have been detained at Vnukovo Airport while attempting to smuggle 63 packages containing white-colored jelly-like substance," Volk said. "According to the results of an expertise, the substance proved to be cocaine. The seized drug substance totals more than three kilograms. Swallowing was used for the transportation of the cocaine," she added.
The Interior Ministry’s spokesman also said that the operation to detain drug smugglers had been conducted by the police together with the Federal Customs Service and the Vnukovo Airport’s Customs Service.
Volk pointed out that criminal cases had been launched, while the two detainees had been taken into custody.