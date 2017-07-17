Back to Main page
Russia’s FSB destroys illegal drug laboratory near Moscow

World
July 17, 10:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service announced on Monday it has dismantled a laboratory used to manufacture illicit drugs in the Moscow Region, seizing 78 kilograms of narcotics.

Three suspects have been detained and an investigation against them has been launched.

"The Federal Security Service has carried out an operation on curbing criminal activity of a group of persons specializing in the illegal manufacturing and selling synthetic drugs," the FSB said.

Two citizens of Russia’s Urals city of Yekaterinburg were caught red-handed when taking 36 kilograms from a stash near Moscow. The men planned to divide the batch of drugs for further selling them.

During the operation, officers found that the drugs were manufactured at a clandestine laboratory in a private house in the Moscow Region. A citizen of Russia’s Tatarstan republic was detained as he was making another batch of synthetic drugs.

At least 42 kilograms of drugs, 400 liters of narcotics-containing liquid, laboratory equipment, chemicals and 310,000 rubles ($5,300) in cash were found, the FSB said.

TOP STORIES
