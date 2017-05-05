Back to Main page
Siberian police shut down major synthetic drug distribution ring

Society & Culture
May 05, 14:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The police have seized 42 kg of drugs worth $854,000

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian police have dismantled a major pipeline for supplying synthetic drugs in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, seizing 42 kg of drugs worth 50 million rubles ($854,000), Russian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman, Irina Volk, said in an interview with TASS on Friday.

