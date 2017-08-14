Federal Security Service closes hashish pipeline from EU countries to Russia

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has closed a hashish pipeline from the European Union countries to Russia, arrested the criminal gang members and seized more than 136 kg of drugs, the FSB Center for Public Relations reported.

"The Federal Security Service has carried out operations to suppress the activity of individuals involved in the organization of a cross-border delivery channel for the hashish drugs in an especially large amount from the European Union countries to Russia for the purpose of their further sale in the Central Federal District’s regions," the FSB stressed.

The active drug ring members were detained with the mainour during a regular delivery of a large hashish batch. "More than 136 kg of the specified narcotic substance have been withdrawn from illegal trafficking," the FSB noted.

According to the service, the gang members are citizens of several foreign countries. They were arrested at the final stage of the operation. "The taken measures have identified the active members of the drug ring - [they are] citizens of several states. Their involvement in illegal operations with narcotic substances banned for trafficking has been determined, and information that confirms the regular character of illegal activities has been procured," the FSB reported.

The FSB Investigative Department has initiated a criminal case, and the detained people have been placed into custody as preventive punishment.