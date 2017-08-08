Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Former Georgian President Saakashvili reported to be in Lithuania

World
August 08, 15:01 UTC+3 VILNIUS

Mikheil Saakashvili said that he did not plan to gain Lithuanian citizenship

Share
1 pages in this article
Mikheil Saakashvili

Mikheil Saakashvili

© EPA/JAKUB KAMINSKI

VILNIUS, August 8. /TASS/. Georgia’s former president and Ukraine’s former Odessa Region Governor Mikheil Saakashvili, who spent a few days in Poland after being stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship, has arrived in Lithuania, he said in a Facebook statement on Tuesday.

Read also

Decision to strip Saakashvili of Ukrainian citizenship ‘not Kremlin’s problem’

Saakashvili vows to fight for his right to return to Ukraine

Russian PM calls situation around Saakashvili's citizenship a weird tragicomedy

Ex-Georgian president Saakashvili stripped of Ukrainian citizenship

"It’s always good to stay in fraternal Lithuania, especially among friends who established Lithuania’s independence: Vytautas Landsbergis, ministers, government members and candidates for presidency," he noted. Saakashvili also thanked Lithuanians "for support for Ukraine and Georgia" and for Vilnius’s support regarding removal of his Ukrainian citizenship.

Saakashvili told reporters that he did not plan to gain Lithuanian citizenship, though European Parliament member from Lithuania Petras Austrevicius had offered him Lithuanian citizenship in June. "I am grateful for this chance, but I must return the Ukrainian citizenship that was illegally removed from me," he said.

Crossing the border with a Ukrainian passport

Saakashvili arrived in Lithuania from Poland with a Ukrainian passport, he said, just the way he had come to Warsaw from the US before. He showed his Ukrainian passport at a meeting with "Warsaw Maidan" activists in the Polish capital and said that he was "very proud of it." The former Georgian president also noted that he had not had any problems with both leaving the US and arriving in Europe.

On July 26, Ukraine’s migration service released information on removal of Ukrainian citizenship from Saakashvili under President Pyotr Poroshenko’s order. According to Saakashvili himself, he had only citizenship of this country.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Mikheil Saakashvili
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Defense Ministry to show trophy weapons seized from terrorists in Syria
2
German top diplomat slams US anti-Russian sanctions
3
Putin’s image projected on Trump hotel in New York
4
Russia’s team qualifies for Tank Biathlon final
5
Soviet conquest of Mount Everest
6
Expensive and complicated: Why there will be no total switch to electric cars in Russia
7
Buyout of turbines supplied to Crimea simple resolution of conflict — Siemens
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама