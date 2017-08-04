Back to Main page
China opposes new US sanctions on Russia, Iran, North Korea

World
August 04, 9:00 UTC+3 BEIJING

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Beijing "favors settlement of inter-state differences through mutual respect and equal dialogue"

BEIJING, August 4. /TASS/. China opposes the new US law to toughen sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday in a statement, obtained by TASS.

"The Chinese side consistently oppose unilateral sanctions," the document reads.

The statement says that Beijing "favors settlement of inter-state differences through mutual respect and equal dialogue."

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed the bill envisioning tougher sanctions against Russia, Iran and the DPRK. The US Congress passed the document overwhelmingly last week. Trump said in a statement on the occasion of signing of the law the document was flawed and some of its provisions stood at variance with the US Constitution.

