Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump hopes for cooperation with Russia on global issues

World
August 02, 21:45 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

"We hope there will be cooperation between our two countries on major global issues so that these sanctions will no longer be necessary," Trump said

Share
1 pages in this article
Donald Trump

Donald Trump

©  EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

WASHINGTON, August 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has expressed hope that Moscow and Washington will be closely cooperating in the future and there will be no need for sanctions in his statement on signing of the law tightening anti-Russian sanctions. The White House press service issued the text of the statement on Wednesday.

The representatives of the state leader issued two statements on his behalf in total concerning signing of the sanctions law. In the first statement, Trump criticized a number of bill regulations, calling them unconstitutional, whereas the second statement was more devoted to international issues.

Read also

Trump signs bill on anti-Russian sanctions

Trump says new Russia sanctions legislation 'significantly flawed'

Trump ‘gives up’ by signing bill on anti-Russian sanctions — senator

Russian MP says Trump’s signing of sanctions bill hits Russia-US dialogue

"I am signing this bill for the sake of national unity. It represents the will of the American people to see Russia take steps to improve relations with the United States," Trump noted. "We hope there will be cooperation between our two countries on major global issues so that these sanctions will no longer be necessary," he added.

The president noted that he supported "tough measures to punish and deter bad behavior by the rogue regimes in Tehran and Pyongyang." "I also support making clear that America will not tolerate interference in our democratic process, and that we will side with our allies and friends against Russian subversion and destabilization," Trump added.

He specified that the initial version of the bill had aroused concerns during its introduction to the Congress. It encroached on executive power, disadvantaged American companies and hurt the interests of US allies in Europe. "My Administration has attempted to work with Congress to make this bill better. We have made progress and improved the language to give the Treasury Department greater flexibility in granting routine licenses to American businesses, people, and companies," the leader stated.

Read also

Kremlin says no new steps to retaliate US sanctions forthcoming

Trump also highlighted that the Congress had taken into consideration the European partners’ opinion while developing restrictive measures that affect the energy sector. "The new language also ensures our agencies can delay sanctions on the intelligence and defense sectors, because those sanctions could negatively affect American companies and those of our allies," he specified. The president admitted that the law itself remained "seriously flawed," in particular because it encroached on the executive branch’s authority to negotiate. "By limiting the Executive’s flexibility, this bill makes it harder for the United States to strike good deals for the American people, and will drive China, Russia, and North Korea much closer together," Trump said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
PM Medvedev: US declared massive trade war on Russia by tightening sanctions
2
Berlin does not support US sanctions violating international law, German official says
3
Kremlin says no new steps to retaliate US sanctions forthcoming
4
Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons
5
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
6
UN discussing resolution on consequences of sanctions against states
7
Russia’s 6th-generation fighter jet to get lasers capable of burning missile homing heads
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама