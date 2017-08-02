Trump hopes for cooperation with Russia on global issues

WASHINGTON, August 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has expressed hope that Moscow and Washington will be closely cooperating in the future and there will be no need for sanctions in his statement on signing of the law tightening anti-Russian sanctions. The White House press service issued the text of the statement on Wednesday.

The representatives of the state leader issued two statements on his behalf in total concerning signing of the sanctions law. In the first statement, Trump criticized a number of bill regulations, calling them unconstitutional, whereas the second statement was more devoted to international issues.

"I am signing this bill for the sake of national unity. It represents the will of the American people to see Russia take steps to improve relations with the United States," Trump noted. "We hope there will be cooperation between our two countries on major global issues so that these sanctions will no longer be necessary," he added.

The president noted that he supported "tough measures to punish and deter bad behavior by the rogue regimes in Tehran and Pyongyang." "I also support making clear that America will not tolerate interference in our democratic process, and that we will side with our allies and friends against Russian subversion and destabilization," Trump added.

He specified that the initial version of the bill had aroused concerns during its introduction to the Congress. It encroached on executive power, disadvantaged American companies and hurt the interests of US allies in Europe. "My Administration has attempted to work with Congress to make this bill better. We have made progress and improved the language to give the Treasury Department greater flexibility in granting routine licenses to American businesses, people, and companies," the leader stated.

Trump also highlighted that the Congress had taken into consideration the European partners’ opinion while developing restrictive measures that affect the energy sector. "The new language also ensures our agencies can delay sanctions on the intelligence and defense sectors, because those sanctions could negatively affect American companies and those of our allies," he specified. The president admitted that the law itself remained "seriously flawed," in particular because it encroached on the executive branch’s authority to negotiate. "By limiting the Executive’s flexibility, this bill makes it harder for the United States to strike good deals for the American people, and will drive China, Russia, and North Korea much closer together," Trump said.