Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Washington can't let sanctions take US off track of improving ties with Russia — Tillerson

World
August 02, 2:49 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

"The action by the Congress to put these sanctions in place, and the way they did, neither the president nor I are very happy about that," Tillerson said

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, August 2. /TASS/. The US administration will take measures to prevent the new round of sanctions against Russia, drafted by the US congress, from ruining attempts to restore ties with Moscow, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday.

Read also

UN discussing resolution on consequences of sanctions against states

Russian diplomat slams US sanctions on Moscow, Tehran as unlawful

US sanctions harm transatlantic relations — Russia's NATO envoy

Berlin hopes Trump will not sign current edition of bill on anti-Russian sanctions

"The action by the Congress to put these sanctions in place, and the way they did, neither the president nor I are very happy about that," Tillerson told reporters.

"We were clear that we didn't think it was going to be helpful to our efforts, but that's the decision they made. They made it in a very overwhelming way," he went on. "I think the president accepts that, all indications are he will sign that bill and then we'll just work with it."

"You know, that's kind of my view is, we'll work with it, we got it, we can't let it take us off track of trying to restore the relationship," the US top diplomat said.

Last week, the US Congress passed a bill to toughen the unilateral US sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. The White House said US President Donald Trump had familiarized himself with the final version of a bill and planned to sign it into law.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US top diplomat plans to meet with Russian counterpart in Philippines this weekend
2
US diplomatic mission assesses impact of staff cuts
3
Venezuelan president laughs off US sanctions against him as ‘something to be proud of’
4
New Russia’s permanent representative to UN tells of his first meeting with US counterpart
5
NATO fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic
6
Ukraine Contact Group to discuss demolition of monument to defenders of Lugansk Republic
7
Russia to continue delivering rocket engines to US — deputy premier
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама