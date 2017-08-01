UN discussing resolution on consequences of sanctions against states

NATO fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft over BalticMilitary & Defense August 01, 21:19
UNITED NATIONS, August 1. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council is discussing an Egypt-initiated resolution on consequences of sanctions imposed on states, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.
"We are discussing the resolution on that," he told journalists, adding that the document has yet been agreed.
According to Nebenzya, Russia has some ideas that might be committed to paper in the document. "You know, that we are victims of illegitimate sanctions," the Russian diplomat reminded.
"The Security Council is the only legitimate international body to come up with sanctions, we do not want to see extra sanctions on top the ones the Security Council adopted," he stressed.
Egypt, which is holding presidency of the Security Council in August, calls to set up a working group to look into consequences of sanctions imposed on states.