Over 180 reporters covering Syria meeting in Astana

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. More than 180 reporters have been accredited to cover the international meeting in Astana on the settlement in Syria held on July 4-5, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Anuar Zhainakov, said on Tuesday.

"To date, we have accredited more than 180 journalists, including 81 representatives of foreign media outlets, to cover the talks on Syria in Astana," he said.

According to Zhainakov, security has been tightened at the negotiation venues. "Security has been beefed up, as before. We are carrying out work to ensure the necessary conditions for the delegations’ work, including at the negotiation venues, at the places where bilateral meetings are held," he emphasized.

The diplomat added that Tuesday's bilateral meetings between the delegations will be closed to the media. "A general plenary meeting involving all the parties is scheduled for tomorrow," Zhainakov said.