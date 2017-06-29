Back to Main page
Serbian parliament elects Ana Brnabic as prime minister

World
June 29, 20:50 UTC+3 BELGRADE

As many as 157 parliament members supported Brnabic, nominated by the president, while 55 voted against her

Share
1 pages in this article

BELGRADE, June 29. /TASS/. The Serbian parliament has elected Ana Brnabic as the country’s prime minister. As many as 157 parliament members supported Brnabic, nominated by the president, while 55 voted against her.

"A decision has been made," said Serbian Parliament Speaker Maja Gojkovic.

