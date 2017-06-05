Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Duma speaker urges stronger ties between Russia and Serbia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 05, 18:28 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

BELGRADE, June 5. /TASS/. Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has urged stronger relations between Russia and Serbia, putting emphasis on trade and economic cooperation as well as the humanitarian sector.

A State Duma delegation led by the speaker is currently on a visit to Belgrade. The speaker took part in a second session of the committee for cooperation between the Russian lower house of parliament and the Serbian parliament.

Read also
Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic

Serbia’s president says Putin has leading role in global politics

"Ties of friendship unite our peoples, this friendship has gone through many hardships but it has never happened so that we would turn our backs on each other. That is why, we must do our utmost to see our relations strengthening," Volodin said, urging the bolstering of trade-economic, cultural and educational cooperation, as well as parliamentary support for these projects.

Speaking at a session of the cooperation commission, the speaker confirmed that Russian parliamentarians were interested in seeing productive teamwork of the two parliaments. He said the Duma delegation to Belgrade included parliamentarians from all factions and leaders of six Duma committees. "The agenda of today’s session concerns a wide range of bilateral cooperation, first of all its parliamentary dimension," Volodin said.

Besides, he said the two countries should look for new forms of partnership within the framework of parliamentary cooperation, as well as in international parliamentary organizations. "We believe we can avail of these opportunities more than we are doing it now," the senior parliamentarian remarked.

In particular, he noted "big potentials of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation in its parliamentary support for initiatives in the economic sector and in the sphere of environmental protection in the Black Sea region".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian aircraft designer to produce two newest PAK FA fighter jets
2
Russia hopes Qatar affair will not affect struggle against terrorism
3
Russian expert says confrontation between Saudi Arabia and Qatar long expected
4
Russia’s Central Bank to develop national cryptocurrency
5
Chairman of Saudi Aramco on meeting with Putin, travelling to Arctic and OPEC deal
6
Putin jokes with NBC reporter saying she 'could be arrested' in US for contacts with him
7
Serbia’s president says Putin has leading role in global politics
TOP STORIES
Реклама