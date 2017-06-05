Serbia’s president says Putin has leading role in global politics

BELGRADE, June 5. /TASS/. Serbia’s new President Aleksandar Vucic has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin plays a leading role in the world’s politics.

"Putin is a world leader," Vucic said at the meeting in Belgrade on Monday with Speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin.

According to Vucic, Serbia’s former prime minister, the Russian president "is doing what our people need."

Volodin leads Russia’s delegation during the official visit to Serbia. This is Volodin’s first trip to a European country since his election as the State Duma speaker in October 2016.

On Monday, Russian and Serbian lawmakers held the second meeting of the commission for cooperation between the State Duma and Serbia’s unicameral legislature, the National Assembly, in Belgrade.

Vucic expressed hope that the Russian speaker will feel like home in Serbia. In his turn, Volodin said that this is true.