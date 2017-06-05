Back to Main page
Serbia’s president says Putin has leading role in global politics

World
June 05, 17:49 UTC+3 BELGRADE

According to Aleksandar Vucic, the Russian president "is doing what our people need"

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic

© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS

BELGRADE, June 5. /TASS/. Serbia’s new President Aleksandar Vucic has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin plays a leading role in the world’s politics.

"Putin is a world leader," Vucic said at the meeting in Belgrade on Monday with Speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin.

