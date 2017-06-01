Back to Main page
Top Russian official says Moscow ready to sell affordable weaponry to Serbia

Military & Defense
June 01, 19:56 UTC+3

The S-300 is a very expensive missile system, Dmitry Rogozin has warned

Read also
Serbia's and Russia's tanks at Alabino Firing Range in Moscow region

Russia, Serbia to boost military cooperation

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Serbia has more interest in getting Tor and Buk anti-aircraft missile systems than the S-300 missiles but the purchases will depend on the country's budget, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told reporters on Thursday.

"The S-300 is an expensive system," he said. "It costs really a lot and does Serbia have enough funds to pay for it?"

"Serbia is much more interested in creating a close-combat air-defense network and for this purpose we have the Tors and the Buks, which are the armaments for close-range and medium-range combat," Rogozin said. "As for the S-300's and S-400's, they are for the long-range combat. So it will depend on the money the Serbian government is prepared to spend."

Topics
Russian defense industry
