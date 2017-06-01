Top Russian official says Moscow ready to sell affordable weaponry to Serbia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Serbia has more interest in getting Tor and Buk anti-aircraft missile systems than the S-300 missiles but the purchases will depend on the country's budget, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told reporters on Thursday.

"The S-300 is an expensive system," he said. "It costs really a lot and does Serbia have enough funds to pay for it?"

"Serbia is much more interested in creating a close-combat air-defense network and for this purpose we have the Tors and the Buks, which are the armaments for close-range and medium-range combat," Rogozin said. "As for the S-300's and S-400's, they are for the long-range combat. So it will depend on the money the Serbian government is prepared to spend."