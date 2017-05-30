Serbian PM says no plans to join NATO

BELGRADE, May 30. /TASS/. Serbia has no plans to join NATO, the country’s Prime Minister and President-elect Aleksandar Vucic said in an interview with the Pink TV channel on Tuesday.

"I have attended the NATO summit and told everyone that we had no intentions (to join NATO)," Vucic said. "We seek to remain militarily neutral and refrain from joining military blocs," he added. According to the Serbian prime minister, this was the reason why the country was investing in its security. The Serbian army and police have received new uniforms, nine new helicopters have been delivered to the country, while Russian MiG aircraft are expected to arrive within 60 days, Vucic said. At the same time, he emphasized the importance of the "European way" for Serbia.

When commenting on a question by Vojislav Seselj, leader of the Serbian radical activists, asking how long he planned to sit on two chairs playing political games with both Russia and the EU, Vucic said: "This is not about sitting on two chairs." "Seselj has chosen a chair on one side, while I choose the one in the middle, which is the Serbian chair, and I don’t want to choose another."

Vucic said earlier that if Serbia joined NATO, it would solve many issues but it would also create a rift in society that would last for decades, as 75% of the country’s population did not support NATO membership.

Russia has donated six Mikoyan MiG-29 multipurpose fighter jets to Serbia, which will be revamped and delivered to the country until the year ends.

Besides, the Serbian military will also receive 30 T-72 tanks and 30 BRDM-2 combat vehicles. The possibility of providing Serbia with Buk-M1 and Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as with Tunguska anti-aircraft missile and gun complexes, is currently under consideration.

Besides, Belarus plans to supply eight MiG-29 fighter jets and two divisions of the Buk systems to Serbia.