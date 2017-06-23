Serbia, Russia to boost economic cooperation

BELGRADE, June 23. /TASS/. Serbia’s National Council for Economic Cooperation with Russia and China is in talks on ensuring partnership with the Russian side, the Council’s head and former Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic told TASS on Friday.

"Our first steps will be to organize partnership with Russia and China. China has already set up a structure with which we will cooperate, and now we are in talks on creating this structure in Russia," Nikolic said ahead of a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.

The Council will deal with economic issues, Nikolic said. "The government is responsible for political cooperation and we focus on the economic issues of our relations," he noted.

After the meeting with Rogozin, Nikolic said that the sides discussed the idea of setting up a special Russian agency for contacts with Serbia’s National Council. "We discussed with Rogozin cooperation in the framework of the National Council, the creation of a group for cooperation in Russia. Rogozin said our letter with such a request has been submitted to the government. Even if he does not join this group, he promises every support for its activity," he said.

Nikolic served as Serbia’s president in 2012-2017. Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia’s former prime minister, assumed office as president on May 31, 2017. Nikolic currently heads the National Council for Cooperation with Russia and China. This council was created to take advantage of the politician’s authority in Moscow and Beijing. It will oversee many areas of Serbia’s cooperation with Russia and China.