Serbian PM: No plans to join NATO

FIFA welcomes 2017 Confederations Cup’s free travel program for fansSport June 13, 20:04
Bolshoi’s leading dancer says Japanese audience adores Russian balletSociety & Culture June 13, 19:41
Organizing Committee says 70% of tickets for FIFA Confederations Cup already soldSport June 13, 18:55
Russian Emergencies Ministry ready to ensure security at 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport June 13, 17:57
Black storks return to Moscow region after century-long absenceSociety & Culture June 13, 17:33
Convicted murderer of Russian journalist Politkovskaya dies in prisonSociety & Culture June 13, 15:48
Kremlin: Oliver Stone's documentary on Russia’s leader ‘revealed Putin genuinely’Society & Culture June 13, 15:16
Kremlin assures Russia interested in good relations with all Gulf statesRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 13, 14:37
Kremlin stresses Donbass engulfed in civil war, not ‘occupied’ by RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 13, 14:18
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BELGRADE, June 13. /TASS/. Belgrade intends to join neither NATO nor any other military bloc, Serbia’s acting Prime Minister Ivica Dacic said at a meeting with the NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s delegation.
According to a statement issued by the Serbian Foreign Ministry, Dacic "told the delegation members that Serbia pursued the policy of military neutrality and had no intention to join NATO or any other military bloc, while its cooperation with NATO continued in accordance with the Partnership for Peace program."
Serbia’s acting prime minister also informed the delegation members about the European integration process and regional cooperation, as well as about Serbia’s relations with Russia and China.
Serbia’s new President Alexander Vucic said while entering office on May 31 that maintaining friendly relations with Russia and China, as well as refraining from joining NATO, was among the country’s major foreign policy priorities. Addressing the people after taking the oath of office, Vucic stated that despite external pressure, Serbia would always continue friendly relations with Russia. He promised that the country would pursue the policy of military neutrality and refrain from joining any military pacts and alliances. According to Vucic, if Serbia joined NATO, it would have solved many issues but it would have also created a rift in society that would have lasted for decades, as 75% of the country’s population do not support NATO membership.