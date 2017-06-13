Back to Main page
Serbian PM: No plans to join NATO

World
June 13, 19:03 UTC+3 BELGRADE
BELGRADE, June 13. /TASS/. Belgrade intends to join neither NATO nor any other military bloc, Serbia’s acting Prime Minister Ivica Dacic said at a meeting with the NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s delegation.

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic

Prime minister says Serbia refrains from joining NATO to avoid rift in society

According to a statement issued by the Serbian Foreign Ministry, Dacic "told the delegation members that Serbia pursued the policy of military neutrality and had no intention to join NATO or any other military bloc, while its cooperation with NATO continued in accordance with the Partnership for Peace program."

Serbia’s acting prime minister also informed the delegation members about the European integration process and regional cooperation, as well as about Serbia’s relations with Russia and China.

Serbia’s new President Alexander Vucic said while entering office on May 31 that maintaining friendly relations with Russia and China, as well as refraining from joining NATO, was among the country’s major foreign policy priorities. Addressing the people after taking the oath of office, Vucic stated that despite external pressure, Serbia would always continue friendly relations with Russia. He promised that the country would pursue the policy of military neutrality and refrain from joining any military pacts and alliances. According to Vucic, if Serbia joined NATO, it would have solved many issues but it would have also created a rift in society that would have lasted for decades, as 75% of the country’s population do not support NATO membership.

