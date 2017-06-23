Back to Main page
Serbia views friendly ties with Russia as priority, ex-president says

World
June 23, 11:37 UTC+3 BELGRADE

"We defined our priorities a long time ago - this is friendship with Russia with respect for other countries," Tomislav Nikolic said

BELGRADE, June 23. /TASS/. Serbia’s priority is friendly relations with Russia with due respect for other nations, the country’s former president and the head of the National Council for Cooperation with Russia and China, Tomislav Nikolic, said on Friday.

"I’m not the president now and that’s why I can say freely: we defined our priorities a long time ago - this is friendship with Russia with respect for other countries," Nikolic said at the meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.

Rogozin thanked Nikolic for the earlier successful cooperation, expressing hope for fruitful partnership in the future.

Nikolic served as Serbia’s president in 2012-2017. Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia’s former prime minister, assumed office as president on May 31, 2017. Nikolic currently heads the National Council for Cooperation with Russia and China. This council was created to take advantage of the politician’s authority in Moscow and Beijing. It will oversee many areas of Serbia’s cooperation with Russia and China.

 

TOP STORIES
