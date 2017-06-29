Back to Main page
EU member states ratify Ukraine Association Agreement

World
June 29, 17:15 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

BRUSSELS, June 29. /TASS/. The permanent representatives of 28 European Union member states have ratified the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, a source in the EU Council said. "The envoys have ratified the agreement today," he said.

