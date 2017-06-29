EU member states ratify Ukraine Association Agreement

Relatives of defendants in Nemtsov murder case to appeal to ECHRSociety & Culture June 29, 17:46
Russian shipyard may equip exported warships with latest air defense missile/gun systemMilitary & Defense June 29, 17:24
Russian opera star Hvorostovsky cancels Vienna season concertsSociety & Culture June 29, 16:30
Samantha Smith: 10-year-old Goodwill Ambassador that embraced warmth during the Cold WarSociety & Culture June 29, 16:29
Paris sees new opportunities for dialogue on Syria with MoscowWorld June 29, 16:27
All five defendants charged with Nemtsov's murder found guiltyRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 29, 16:12
Putin to receive ex-US Secretary of State Kissinger ThursdayRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 29, 15:51
Russia’s missile early warning system helps ward off any threatMilitary & Defense June 29, 15:19
Jury to deliberate on verdict in Nemtsov murder caseSociety & Culture June 29, 15:08
BRUSSELS, June 29. /TASS/. The permanent representatives of 28 European Union member states have ratified the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, a source in the EU Council said. "The envoys have ratified the agreement today," he said.