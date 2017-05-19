Russia calls on Council of Europe to thoroughly monitor situation in Ukraine

Peruvian defense minister interested in Russian Mi-171Sh helicoptersMilitary & Defense May 19, 18:35
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to request political asylum in FranceWorld May 19, 17:48
Assange says he will not ‘forgive or forget’ 7 years of confinement in embassyWorld May 19, 17:16
Ukrainians signing petition to president against banning Russian VKontakte social networkWorld May 19, 17:13
US seeks to prevent Syrian army’s control over border with Iraq, expert statesWorld May 19, 16:58
This week in photos: Macron takes office, Putin plays piano and passion engulfs CannesSociety & Culture May 19, 16:54
Russian tennis star Sharapova getting ready for Wimbledon qualifiersSport May 19, 16:34
Washington’s calls on US allies to stop contacts with Assad encourage terrorists — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 19, 16:27
Lawyer says Assange free to leave Ecuadorian embassy any timeWorld May 19, 15:05
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Moscow calls on the Council of Europe to thoroughly monitor the situation in Ukraine in order to counter human rights violations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the Nicosia meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, which involved Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov.
The Russian foreign minister "emphasized the need for the Council of Europe to employ all tools available in order to put an end to regular human rights violations in Ukraine and overcome the ongoing crisis the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has been facing."
"This concerns not only minorities living in Ukraine, but also persons without citizenship in Latvia and Estonia," the statement reads. "Sergey Lavrov particularly pointed to the visa discrimination measures taken by some European Union member states against Russian citizens living in Crimea," the statement adds.