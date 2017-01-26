Moscow says international response to human rights violations in Ukraine needs be tougher

Moscow says international response to human rights violations in Ukraine needs be tougherRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 13:56
MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. International agencies’ response to human rights violations in Ukraine should be tougher and more decisive, Konstantin Dolgov, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law, told TASS on Thursday.
"If we assess the international community’s response to human rights violations in Ukraine as a whole, there has been an increase recently," he noted. "However, it is difficult to talk about its adequacy, because when the response is adequate, its practical consequences should be felt."
"Violations in Ukraine persist, unfortunately, Neo-Nazi sentiment is recorded and extremist acts continue," the diplomat said. "This suggests that the response to the human rights situation in Ukraine should be tougher and more decisive." "As for investigating crimes, our stance has remained unchanged," Dolgov stated.
"We are confident that all crimes, above all in Odessa, must be investigated, and the punishment of the perpetrators should follow."