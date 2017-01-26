Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow says international response to human rights violations in Ukraine needs be tougher

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 26, 13:56 UTC+3
All crimes must be investigated properly, the Russian diplomat has noted
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Max Black

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. International agencies’ response to human rights violations in Ukraine should be tougher and more decisive, Konstantin Dolgov, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law, told TASS on Thursday.

Read also
Crimean authorities draft UN resolution on human rights abuses under Kiev’s rule

"If we assess the international community’s response to human rights violations in Ukraine as a whole, there has been an increase recently," he noted. "However, it is difficult to talk about its adequacy, because when the response is adequate, its practical consequences should be felt."

"Violations in Ukraine persist, unfortunately, Neo-Nazi sentiment is recorded and extremist acts continue," the diplomat said. "This suggests that the response to the human rights situation in Ukraine should be tougher and more decisive." "As for investigating crimes, our stance has remained unchanged," Dolgov stated.

"We are confident that all crimes, above all in Odessa, must be investigated, and the punishment of the perpetrators should follow."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense Ministry: Russian warships need no senseless escort services
2
Kremlin urges US to consider possible aftermath of setting up ‘safe’ zones in Syria
3
Pankaj Saran: India intends to intensify cooperation with Russia’s Far East
4
Russian Navy to receive amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren in autumn
5
China backs idea of deepening cooperation with Russia, US
6
Press review: Iran stalls plans of dividing Caspian Sea and ruble becomes reserve currency
7
Over 2,600 militants lay down arms in Syria’s Damascus province
TOP STORIES
Реклама